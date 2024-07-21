Anil Kapoor recently posted a picture in which he can be seen flaunting his ripped physique against a poster of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Picture Courtesy/Anil Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article Anil Kapoor gets applauds from Rory Millikin for his well-toned physique, he says "I don't know who's more shredded, you or Arnold" x 00:00

Actor Anil Kapoor is garnering all the attention with his latest post. He recently posted a picture in which he can be seen flaunting his ripped physique against a poster of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Producer Rory Millikin, who was part of 'Rennervations', a docu-series hosted by Jeremy Renner, which also featured Kapoor in one of the series, was also impressed by his look and said that "don't know who's more shredded, you or Arnold"

Rory commented, "I don't know who's more shredded, you or Arnold in the foreground..Looking good brutha!" In response to the compliment, he wrote, "Thank you mate. At present, Jeremy Renner is the most shredded mate", to which Rory agreed.

Talking about 'Rennervations', Renner earlier said, "I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it," reported Variety

Apart from 'Rennervations', Jeremy Renner and Anil Kapoor shared the screen space in 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol'.

Currently, Kapoor is busy hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. Anil Kapoor will be seen in the action-drama 'Subedaar'.The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan. Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

