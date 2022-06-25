Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra Political crisis: Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Maharashtra political crisis: Police on high alert after rebel MLA's office vandalised in Pune
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anil Kapoor marks 39 years of his Bollywood journey with a sweet note

Anil Kapoor marks 39 years of his Bollywood journey with a sweet note

Updated on: 25 June,2022 02:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Marking the special occasion, Anil took a stroll down memory lane and posted glimpses of his debut movie 'Woh 7 Din' on his Instagram handle

Anil Kapoor marks 39 years of his Bollywood journey with a sweet note

Picture courtesy/Anil Kapoor's Instagram account


Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday penned a sweet note celebrating 39 years of his wonderful journey in Bollywood.

Marking the special occasion, Anil took a stroll down memory lane and posted glimpses of his debut movie 'Woh 7 Din' on his Instagram handle.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)


The video consisted of famous scenes from 'Woh 7 Din' which also starred Padmini Kolhapure and Raju Shrestha.

Alongwith the post, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor wrote, "From Prem Pratap Singh Patiyalawale in #Woh7Din to Bheem in Jug Jugg Jeeyo who's also from Patiala! It's been such a wonderful journey! My life changed 39 years ago TODAY and the nostalgia is real! This video is a trip down memory lane!"

Anil had first faced the camera as a child artist for 'Tu Payal Mein Geet', however, the film never saw the light of day. Though this particular incident might have been disappointing for him, it surely motivated Anil to work harder and eventually carve his own niche in the entertainment world.

He went on to make his debut with 'Woh Saat Din', a romantic drama released in 1983. The film was directed by Bapu and produced by Anil's father and brother, Surinder Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

Its plot revolved around the love story of Prem Pratap Patiyalewale, an aspiring musician and a young woman, Maya (played by Padmini Kolhapure). The movie also starred Nilu Phule, Jagdeep, Raju Shrestha, Dina Pathak and Satish Kaushik among others.

Meanwhile, Anil's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' released today in the theatres. Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Apart from Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor also feature in the movie.

His future projects include the Hindi remake of the British spy thriller series 'The Night Manager' that will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. 

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor gets emotional at 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' trailer launch: I wish Chintuji was here

anil kapoor Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK