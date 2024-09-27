Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmal turns 90 today. On the occasion of the milestone birthday, Mr India actor wished his mother on social media. Other family members also extended birthday wishes

Anil Kapoor with mother Nirmal

Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmal who is also parent to filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor, turns 90 today. The Kapoor family matriarch got wishes on social media from her family members. The Kapoor family who make for a large part of the Hindi film industry all reside in Mumbai and often share pictures from their family gatherings. On Nirmal's 90th birthday, Anil, Shanaya and Sonam wished her with adorable family moments.

Nirmal Kapoor was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor and has three sons namely Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and daughter Reena Kapoor Marwah.

Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note for his mother

Anil Kapoor took to social media to share a couple of pictures with his mother. The first picture was clicked when he was a kid and he can be seen leaning on his mother in the photo. The second picture was a family photo were the matriarch can be seen surrounded by Anil, Boney, Sanjay, Shanaya, Arjun, Janhvi, Maheep and Anshula. The third picture is Anil taking care of his mother.

Sharing the beautiful moments, Anil wrote, "90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy! "

Commenting on the post, actress Shabana Azmi wrote, "Your mum is a very warm and lovely person with a very infectious laugh . Happy birthday to her".

Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff dropped heart emojis on the post while Chunky Panday, Dia Mirza wished Nirmal Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor wish their dadi

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram handle and shared pictures of her dadi. The first picture saw her grandmother hold her son Vayu in her arms. In one of the pictures, Sonam can be seen taking blessings from her grandmother on her wedding day.

"Happy 90th dadi love you!, wrote Sonam in the caption.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with her dadi. In the picture, Shanaya and her dadi can be seen twinning in green outfits.