MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is focused on building an ecosystem for new cinematic voices. The Festival will take place from Saturday 19 to Thursday 24 October 2024 in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor is brand ambassador for Word to Screen at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor supports Word to Screen at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Abhishek Chaubey on jury x 00:00

Sonam Kapoor, known for her strong author-backed roles and a self-confessed bibliophile, continues to lend her voice and support as brand ambassador for Word to Screen at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in partnership with Soho House Mumbai. After yet another successful edition in 2023, Word to Screen Market is back. The Options Market offers a unique platform to writers, publishers, and filmmakers to engage and option stories for various film cinematic formats. This year, the Market opened entries to non-fiction articles published in print and online newspapers and magazines. Over 120 books and magazines were submitted this year, out of which 15 titles have been selected to present at the Open Pitch Session at the Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming Sonam Kapoor as the Brand Ambassador for Word to Screen, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival said, “Cinema is an amalgamation of all the arts and has been closely linked to literature over decades. Some of the greatest films in the history of cinema have been adapted from literary works and I am so pleased that MAMI has nurtured and developed this unique platform that creates a synergy that will enable filmmakers to use their craft to bring the art of the word to the screen. We value Sonam Kapoor’s continued support for this initiative as its brand ambassador."

Sonam Kapoor on supporting MAMI's Word to Screen

Commenting on her association with Word to Screen, Sonam Kapoor said, "As an actor, I have always believed that a film is only as good as its script. It is imperative to encourage writers and publishers through an ecosystem like Word to Screen where they can ideate and collaborate with filmmakers who can bring their vision to screen most authentically and dynamically. As an avid reader, I am often drawn to roles that have been adapted from books. Such characters also bring a depth that is important to their evolution from paper to screen. Word to Screen is my attempt to give back to the art I love so much. It's a pleasure to continue my association with MAMI's Word to Screen and help enable and empower some truly engaging narratives on screen.”

A first-of-its-kind initiative, Word to Screen, was launched in 2016 by MAMI and has since served as a dynamic and inclusive platform that explores the synergy between the power of the written word and the magic of cinema. It aspires to build an ecosystem that makes it easier for publishers from across the region to pitch, and filmmakers to foster collaborations and explore new stories for screen. Sonam Kapoor’s keen interest in books and sharp instinct for a great story, as reflected in her choice of cinema, make her the perfect champion for Word to Screen, aimed at exploring the fascinating intersection between books and the silver screen.

Abhishek Chaubey on jury this year

Filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey is on the jury of Word to Screen this year. He said, "MAMI's Word to Screen Market initiative is indicative of an industry that is actively seeking out different kinds of stories. It shows that the industry is not only growing financially but also maturing creatively. I am thankful for the chance to be on the jury this year. Sampling the pitches was great fun. And it helped me feel more positive about the future of storytelling in India."

Within a few years of its launch, Word to Screen, has helped forge cross industry relationships and some of the books that have been optioned out of the market include Bhujia Barons by Pavitra Kumar, Indira by Sagarika Ghose, Inspector Saralkar series by Salil Desai, Strangers to Ourselves by Shashi Deshpande, The Spectacular Miss by Sonia Bahl, How I Became A Farmer's Wife by Yashodhara Lal and Cold Truth by Nikhil Pradhan.

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is focused on building an ecosystem for new cinematic voices, facilitating the exchange of ideas, collaborations, and business opportunities, while bringing the best of world cinema to Mumbai.

The Festival will take place from Saturday 19 to Thursday 24 October 2024 in Mumbai.