Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor stunned everyone once again at the Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week as she flaunted a striking black ensemble from the brand’s Cruise 2025 collection. Proving her sartorial prowess, Sonam’s look was a testament to her being a global fashion muse, as she was the only Indian celebrity to be present at the prestigious and supremely marquee event, which is one of the most anticipated ones in the global fashion calendar.

Dressed in a stunning outfit comprising of a tailored black trench coat embellished with delicate floral embroidery on the shoulder with a voluminous skirt and structured corset, Sonam’s look was that of a true style connoisseur, perfectly blending the world of modern elegance with Parisian history. Paired with bold combat boots featuring chain details, Sonam Kapoor’s look exuded a refined and edgy aesthetic like none other! Her ensemble created a powerful silhouette, highlighting Dior’s timeless artistry and contemporary innovation, making this piece a statement of fashion and individuality. Her jewellery, including the septum ring, stood out, drawing eyeballs.

Attending the Christian Dior Spring - Summer 2025 Womenswear Show, Sonam Kapoor said, "Dior has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and elegance, and witnessing their vision come to life is always a privilege. This collection, with its intricate craftsmanship and unique celebration of heritage, was a true masterpiece. Every Dior show feels like a journey through art and fashion, and today’s event was no exception. I’m deeply honored to wear Dior and represent India on such a prestigious global stage, where the blend of tradition and modernity truly resonates."

Sonam Kapoor’s presence at the show continues to cement her long-standing association with Dior. The Bollywood star is an undisputed pop culture inspiration and is the last voice of fashion in India.

Sonam Kapoor is set to return to the screen early next year, marking her first project after welcoming her child, Vayu. The actor has confirmed that she will begin shooting soon for a streaming project on a global platform. “I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me. I’m looking forward to my next,” she shared. While the actor remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the project, she hinted at its magnitude. “I will return to the sets early next year. Details of this project are currently getting locked. It’s a big one.”