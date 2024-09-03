Sonam Kapoor has confirmed that she will begin shooting soon for a streaming project on a global platform. This will be her first project after welcoming her son Vayu who is now 2-years-old

Sonam Kapoor

Have you heard? Sonam Kapoor's back to work

Sonam Kapoor is set to return to the screen early next year, marking her first project after welcoming her child, Vayu. The actor has confirmed that she will begin shooting soon for a streaming project on a global platform. “I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me. I’m looking forward to my next,” she shared. While the actor remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the project, she hinted at its magnitude. “I will return to the sets early next year. Details of this project are currently getting locked. It’s a big one.”

Celebrating a milestone

Boman Irani’s directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, is set to have its world premiere at the 15th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF). The film, featuring Irani alongside Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhary, has been selected for the South Asian cinema showcase. To celebrate this milestone, Irani shared his excitement, stating, “The only thing I did early in life was get married, and have kids. The rest took its own sweet time. My directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, took not just sweet, but maybe even a sweeter amount of time. This film may have taken years, but it has my heart thumping with joy and anticipation.”

Internet’s kaki gets to work

As soon as Deepika Padukone shared images from her maternity shoot on social media, the internet’s ‘aunty’, aka trolls, took to the comment section to speculate. “It’s a boy,” wrote one, commenting on the size of her bump. “Looks like, judwaas are coming,” wrote another. Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their child this month.

Turn to God

Anita Hassanandani opened up on the spiritual influence that Ektaa R Kapoor has had on her. On a podcast, she was asked if she is “spiritual and religious” like Kapoor is. “I’m not as spiritual as she is, but, being in her company, I have [been influenced]. In fact, I started going to the Siddhivinayak temple because she goes there too. I have faith in Tirupati Balaji because she has faith in it. I have also seen the miracles that have happened in my life.”

Shooting outside AP’s home

Shots were reportedly fired outside singer and rapper AP Dhillon’s house on Victoria Island in Canada’s Vancouver. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly taken responsibility for the same. It is being said that a man standing outside Dhillon’s residence fired multiple shots on Sunday evening. Rohit Godara, a gangster from the group, allegedly stated that he fired shots after Dhillon chose to feature Salman Khan in his latest music video, Old money, alongside Sanjay Dutt. He also gave death threats to the singer. Till press time, Dhillon had not responded to the incident. Godara was also responsible for the firing outside Khan’s residence in Mumbai on April 14.

Bryan in Shillong

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said legendary Canadian singer Bryan Adams is set to perform at the Polo Grounds in Shillong on December 10. Adams will perform in Meghalaya for the first time. “Hi friends. I just want to inform you that the legendary Bryan Adams will be coming to Shillong, the rock capital of India, at the JN Stadium,” Sangma said in a social media post.

Calling for change

Addressing questions on the cases of assault that women face amid a spate of reports of harassment in the past few months, Call Me Bae actor Ananya Panday said women have historically faced “dark times”. “But, now we are just speaking about it a lot more. It’s one thing to talk about it, but the more important thing is doing something about it,” she said, adding, “As women and as actors, we are doing our bit by educating the men around us in the ways in which they can do better in these situations.” She said there is a need for systemic change, especially through legislation. “The important step is that laws change, and the government makes actionable changes.”