Led by the legendary Anil Kapoor in the titular role, ‘Subedaar’ also features Bollywood actress Radhikka Madan in the key role of his daughter Shyama

Anil Kapoor in Subedaar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Filming for Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan's masala action-drama 'Subedaar' begins x 00:00

Prime Video announced the start of filming for the action-drama Original movie, ‘Subedaar’. Led by the legendary Anil Kapoor in the titular role, ‘Subedaar’ also features Radhikka Madan in the key role of his daughter Shyama, along with an exciting ensemble cast essaying unique characters, which also includes an unhinged antagonist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Triveni to direct the film

The acclaimed director of ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Tumhari Sulu’, Suresh Triveni, directs this adrenaline-fueled action-drama. Prime Video unveiled a striking look of Anil Kapoor as ‘Subedaar’ to mark the start of filming. An Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN) Production, 'Subedaar' is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

About Anil Kapoor’s ‘Subedaar’

Set in the Indian heartland, the powerful action drama follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he grapples with the challenges of leading a civilian life, navigates a strained relationship with his daughter, and confronts societal dysfunction. Once a soldier who fought for the nation, Subedaar must now battle enemies within, to protect his home and family.



‘Subedaar’ is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni and is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, with dialogues by Suresh Triveni and Saurabh Dwivedi.

Anil Kapoor’s work front

Last year, Anil completed 4 decades in cinema as an actor. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie ‘Wo Saat Din’ directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana. He was last seen in ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It was an out-and-out actioner and faced comparisons with Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun films'.

Besides ‘Subedaar’, Anil Kapoor will be seen in ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

He also has ‘ALPHA’ with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' esteemed spy universe.