Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Filming for Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madans masala action drama Subedaar begins

Filming for Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan's masala action-drama 'Subedaar' begins

Updated on: 30 October,2024 09:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Led by the legendary Anil Kapoor in the titular role, ‘Subedaar’ also features Bollywood actress Radhikka Madan in the key role of his daughter Shyama

Filming for Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan's masala action-drama 'Subedaar' begins

Anil Kapoor in Subedaar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Filming for Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan's masala action-drama 'Subedaar' begins
x
00:00

Prime Video announced the start of filming for the action-drama Original movie, ‘Subedaar’. Led by the legendary Anil Kapoor in the titular role, ‘Subedaar’ also features Radhikka Madan in the key role of his daughter Shyama, along with an exciting ensemble cast essaying unique characters, which also includes an unhinged antagonist. 


Suresh Triveni to direct the film 


The acclaimed director of ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Tumhari Sulu’, Suresh Triveni, directs this adrenaline-fueled action-drama. Prime Video unveiled a striking look of Anil Kapoor as ‘Subedaar’ to mark the start of filming. An Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN) Production, 'Subedaar' is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

About Anil Kapoor’s ‘Subedaar’

Set in the Indian heartland, the powerful action drama follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he grapples with the challenges of leading a civilian life, navigates a strained relationship with his daughter, and confronts societal dysfunction. Once a soldier who fought for the nation, Subedaar must now battle enemies within, to protect his home and family.
 
‘Subedaar’ is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni and is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, with dialogues by Suresh Triveni and Saurabh Dwivedi.

Anil Kapoor’s work front

Last year, Anil completed 4 decades in cinema as an actor. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie ‘Wo Saat Din’ directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana. He was last seen in ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It was an out-and-out actioner and faced comparisons with Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun films'.

Besides ‘Subedaar’, Anil Kapoor will be seen in ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

He also has ‘ALPHA’ with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' esteemed spy universe. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anil kapoor War 2 Amazon Prime Video Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK