Anil Kapoor sprints with the national flag to celebrate the 76th Independence day

The aim of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, on the occasion of the 76th Independence day, shared a video with the national flag. Taking to Instagram, the 'Ram Lakhan' actor captioned the video, "75 years of Indian Independence!!! Marching ahead with our heads held high! Jai Hind." In the video, the 65-year-old actor could be seen running while holding the national flag in his hand.

Soon after the actor dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section and praised the 'Race' actor's fitness at this age. "Yaar desh buddha ho jayega... Anil Kapoor nahee.. Evergreen Anil Kapoor ko salaam. Happy Independence Day" a fan commented. He also participated in Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative by changing his social media Display Pictures with Tiranga image.

The aim of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture. Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this year's Independence Day is truly special in a number of ways.

This Mahotsav (or the grand celebration) is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Meanwhile, Anil is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' which also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. He will be next seen in an aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

