Cinema lovers are in for a treat as the iconic romantic drama Lamhe, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, is making a grand return to the big screen on March 21, 2025. A film ahead of its time, Lamhe remains one of Bollywood's most celebrated cinematic gems. Directed by Yash Chopra, the 1991 film explored love, longing, and destiny in a way that was bold and unforgettable.

At the heart of it was Anil Kapoor's phenomenal performance, portraying Viren—a man caught between the past and present, navigating an unconventional love story. Sharing the news on social media, Anil Kapoor expressed his excitement, writing, “Timeless then, timeless now! Watch #Lamhe on the big screen from March 21!”

When Lamhe first hit theatres in 1991, its bold storytelling sparked conversations, but over the years, it has earned its place as one of Indian cinema's finest films. With its re-release, today's audiences have the chance to experience Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's timeless performances on the silver screen once again.

Anil Kapoor's Work Front

This re-release also comes at a time when Anil Kapoor is gearing up for another exciting project. After wowing audiences in every era, he is set to captivate once again in Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni. The recently released teaser has already created a buzz, offering a glimpse of Anil Kapoor in an intense and powerful new avatar. Apart from that, Anil also has War 2 and Alpha in the pipeline.

Anil, who has a career spanning over 40 years, has appeared in more than 100 films and has received two National Film Awards. The son of film producer Surinder Kapoor, he made his Bollywood debut in 1979 with a small role in Hamare Tumhare. He has also starred in the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham and the Kannada film Pallavi Anupallavi.

Anil emerged as a star with Mashaal and later appeared in films like Meri Jung, Karma, Mr. India, Tezaab, and Ram Lakhan. He has been a part of projects such as Om Jai Jagadish, No Entry, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Pukar, Biwi No.1, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love, Slumdog Millionaire, Dil Dhadakne Do, Race 3, Animal, and Fighter.

The 67-year-old actor was last seen in the crime thriller Savi, directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Vishesh Films and T-Series Films. The film starred Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead.