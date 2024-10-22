Following the footsteps of his industry peers like Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun, Yash, and John Abraham, Anil is also a part of the clan that doesn’t intend to promote any substance that is harmful to health

Anil Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is very meticulous about the projects he takes upon or the endorsements he signs up for has reportedly rejected a large sum of money that was offered to him to be a part of a pan masala advertisement. Following the footsteps of his industry peers like Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun, Yash, and John Abraham, Anil is also a part of the clan that doesn’t intend to promote any substance that is harmful to health.

Anil Kapoor rejects Rs 10 crore deal for pan masala ad

The seasoned actor was reportedly offered Rs 10 crore to endorse pan masala. A source informed Pinkvilla, “Yes, Anil Kapoor was approached by a major pan masala company with a tempting offer. However, he was quick to decline. He believes he has a responsibility towards his fans and the wider audience and feels strongly about not endorsing products that could potentially harm public health, regardless of the monetary compensation."

Anil Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Anil, who has a career spanning over 40 years, has appeared in more than 100 films and has received two National Film Awards. Son of film producer Surinder Kapoor, he made his Bollywood debut in 1979 with a small role in 'Hamare Tumhare'. He has starred in the Telugu film 'Vamsa Vruksham', and the Kannada film 'Pallavi Anupallavi'.

Anil emerged as a star with 'Mashaal', and has later appeared in films 'Meri Jung', 'Karma', 'Mr. India', 'Tezaab', and 'Ram Lakhan'. He has been a part of projects like-- 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'No Entry', 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye', 'Pukar', 'Biwi No.1', 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', 'Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love', 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Race 3', 'Animal', and 'Fighter'.

The 67-year-old actor was last seen in the crime thriller 'Savi', directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Vishesh Films and T-Series Films. The film starred Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead.

He next has 'War 2', ‘Subedaar’, and 'Alpha' in the pipeline.

