Anil Kapoor Birthday 2023: The actor's age-defying looks have often been a topic of discussion. The actor who completed forty years in the film industry this year continues to inspire young actors with his dedication and discipline. The actor leaves no stone unturned in preparing for his roles. While he is being praised for his performance as Balbir Singh in the hit film 'Animal', he is now looking forward to the much-anticipated film 'Fighter'.

Ahead of Anil Kapoor's 67th birthday, we revisit the time he spoke about the physical transformation he underwent for Animal and Fighter. Taking to Instagram, Anil shared the post which he captioned, "Switching between two completely opposite roles this last year has been both challenging and gratifying...Going from the 65-year-old Balbir in Animal to the 45-year-old Air Force officer Rocky in Fighter, I had to undergo a serious physical transformation to do justice to the prestigious uniform I was wearing. Now that both the films have wrapped up, I can't wait for the audiences to watch them!"

In the first picture, Anil could be seen posing shirtless and flaunting his hairy chest. In one of the posts, he could be seen striking a pose inside a bathtub. The last picture, features Anil working out inside the gym.

Soon after he shared the pictures, his friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. Actor Varun Dhawan commented, "It's easy to do all this when ur just 18 years old Anil when u reach ur 30,s it gets tougher lol." Sonam Kapoor commented, "Dad," followed by a laughing emoticon. Farah Khan commented, "Papajiiiiiiii."

According to the behind-the-scenes video from Animal, Kapoor had a lot of hard work to do before he believed he could do justice to the character. The video shows Kapoor wearing a full facial mask. This time was no exception as he resorted to prosthetics as part of his preparation for the double role. His mannerisms and appearances are a staple in his films. The makeup included a heavy nose, under-eye, brow, and lip appliances. It took him several hours to transform, but it was worth it as the actor is overwhelmed by the positive response he has received.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.