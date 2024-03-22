'Animal' actress Triptii Dimri goes out shopping with rumoured beau Sam Merchant, watch video

Yesterday, Triptii Dimri was clicked in the city as she went out with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant. Pic/Manav Manglani

Triptii Dimri is one of the most loved and acclaimed actresses in the film industry. She debuted with "Laila Majnu" and became a national crush after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. Since the release of the actioner, Triptii has become Bhabhi 2, and the actress has been walking for brands, doing advertisements, and having the time of her life. Triptii is enjoying all the love that she is receiving, and now every time she gets spotted, it's a happy day for fans. Yesterday, Triptii was clicked in the city as she went out with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.

Triptii’s outing with Sam:

It was just yesterday when Triptii was clicked in the city as she went out with her rumoured boyfriend Sam for some shopping. The love birds were clicked just as they were coming out of the shopping mall. For her day out, Triptii opted for a comfy green T-shirt and paired it with loose pants. The actress’ no-makeup avatar stole hearts. Sam complemented the ‘Laila Majnu’ actress in a pink T-shirt and blue comfy trousers.

As soon as the video went viral, the actress' fans started dropping comments about their crush. One fan wrote, “She looks pretty without makeup.” Another fan commented, “Omg (fire emoji).” While others reacted with heart emojis.

Triptii on 'Laila Majnu':

'Laila Majnu' is a gem that was not initially recognized when it was first released. Now, opening up about the film's tragic box office failure, Triptii shared that she was heartbroken.

“When 'Laila Majnu' was about to be released, I was buying vegetables at Pali market. I was living in a rented apartment and was doing most things by myself, and I was thinking my movie is going to be released, and I wouldn’t be able to step out as people would recognize me. But when the film was released, very few people went to see it, and I was literally heartbroken. I was offered films after that as well, but nothing was exciting. So I began working on my craft and attended many workshops – they kept me sane. And then, 'Bulbbul' happened,” Triptii told ETimes.

Triptii’s work front:

Dimri has recently appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal,’ which has earned her a lot of praise. Now, the actress is gearing up for some very interesting projects, including 'Bhool Bhulaiya 3' alongside Kartik Aaryan and 'Bad Newzz' with Vicky Kaushal.