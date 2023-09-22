Breaking News
Animal: Anil Kapoor sports bruised look in first look poster, check out

Updated on: 22 September,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In the first-look poster, Anil can be seen sitting on a chair with a bandage on his chest and a serious look

Animal: Anil Kapoor sports bruised look in first look poster, check out

Anil Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Makers of the upcoming action film ‘Animal’ on Thursday unveiled the first look poster of actor Anil Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Anil dropped the poster which he captioned, “Animal Ka Baap…Balbir singh!”


In the first-look poster, Anil can be seen sitting on a chair with a bandage on his chest and a serious look.


He will be seen portraying the role of Balbir Singh.


 
 
 
 
 
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Makers will be unveiling the teaser of the film on September 28 i.e. on actor Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. 

Recently team ‘Animal’ dropped the first look poster of Ranbir.

The new poster showcased Ranbir smoking a cigarette and clutching a lighter while donning a blue suit. He was seen sporting long hair and black sunglasses.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the pre-teaser of the movie.

The video begins with several people who can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee.

Ranbir can be seen wearing a white dhoti and kurta. He kept his beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor’s face but some scars on his face were visible.

‘Animal’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Anil will also be seen in the upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. 

