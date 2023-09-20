Bhumi Pednekar on working with Anil Kapoor in 'Thank You For Coming': I was extremely nervous

Thank You For Coming will be released in theatres on October 6

The most-awaited coming-of-age dramedy directed by Karan Boolani has created a massive stir across all social media platforms. Whether it’s the stylish appearances of the star cast, their first groovy song - Haanji, a progressive narrative or the incredible international reviews, the film is grabbing all eyeballs, across the nation. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as Kanika Kapoor in the leading role and it’s the first time ever that she’ll be sharing screen space with legendary actor Anil Kapoor.

Speaking about her experience working with him, the proficient actress said in an interview, “To begin with I was extremely nervous but he’s one of the kindest, nicest, most motivating, and inspirational people I know. He’s incredible, he knows the impact he makes on people so he makes sure he makes all of us comfortable because we all are in just awe of him, he’s a breeze to work with.”

The actor recently opened up about how challenging roles pushed her as an actor. "I hope I always have the determination and confidence to take on challenging roles that push me as an actor on screen. I am always drawn to the new, the fresh and the disruptive and every validation and every award of my career has solidified my belief that I should chase excellence. I have been hugely fortunate that audiences and critics have equally loved my performances. Their love and encouragement has helped me choose disruption over safe bets," she said.

She added, "I do not think I would be anyone today without taking risks. It is who I am as an artiste and has become my identity and I love it. The idea to be disruptive did not really happen by chance. I always wanted to do something different, off the beaten path and have a lasting impact as an actor on the minds of people. From my first film to every film that I sign now, I first look for what is new in the script. I have always focussed on choosing great content and I'm lucky that the filmmakers have chosen me to helm their visionary projects."

'Thank You For Coming' celebrates and empowers womanhood in a fun and entertaining manner, the film gives out a strong and powerful message and also tickles your funny bones at the same time. The stellar cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, along with producers Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and director Karan Boolani, received a standing ovation from an enthusiastic audience eager to discuss the film. The makers have left a lasting impression with their bold content, which is being hailed as a story for every woman to watch.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, "Thank You For Coming" will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6th, 2023.