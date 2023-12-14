Animal: Did you know? Ranbir Kapoor was on sets hours after the birth of his daughter Raha

Talking to YouTuber Vanshaj Saxena, Animal actor KP Singh said that he met Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the day he brought Raha home

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating the highs that come along with starring in the biggest hit of his career with 'Animal'. The actor had spent months and months prepping for his role as Ranvijay in Animal. While he is now reaping the rewards of his work, his personal life may have suffered a bit while filming the movie. Last year, Ranbir Kapoor welcomed the joy of his life, his daughter, Raha into his life with wife Alia Bhatt. On the day of the birth of Raha, it is now revealed that Ranbir Kapoor rushed back to the sets hours after her birth.

Talking to YouTuber Vanshaj Saxena, Animal actor KP Singh said that he met Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the day he brought Raha home. The actor said, "He had just dropped off Raha from the hospital to his house and came to the set straight away. That was the first day when Raha went home. I think 11 am she got discharged and at 3 pm, he was on the set,”

KP Singh revealed that they were rehearsing for a fight scene in Mumbai on the day Ranbir arrived on set and met the actors who were to play his cousins in the movie. “He would ask me about my daughter because he just had his daughter,” he recalled and said, “One day he just asked me ‘KP, when did your daughter starts saying Papa?’ and I was like, ‘Ranbir Kapoor is asking me?’ KP insisted on the fact they were like family by the end of the shoot.

Bobby Deol on his character 'Abrar' in Animal

Bobby Deol, who returned to the big screen with "Animal" after four years, described Abrar as a "family man". "I didn't think of my character as a villain. I saw my character as a child who was traumatised when he saw his grandfather committing suicide, so he loses his voice. He swears to avenge his grandfather's death. "He is very family-oriented. He is also romantic, he has three wives. He can kill and also get killed for his family," the actor said during a session on the second day of Agenda AajTak 2023 here.

"Animal", also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, is nearing Rs 800 crore mark in gross worldwide box office collections. The action drama, billed as a father-son story, hit the screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film may be on its way to becoming one of the highest earning Hindi films of 2023, but it has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative.