Animal: Ranbir Kapoor oozes swag in new poster, teaser to drop on his birthday

Makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal released a new poster on social media while confirming that the teaser will drop on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor has teamed up with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for T-Series' upcoming thriller, titled Animal. It is said to be an extremely violent film based on family relations. The multi-starrer is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Now, there's a new development on Animal.

The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor film dropped in a new poster, showcasing his look from the thriller. The actor oozed swag in a blue suit and sunglasses. With the poster, it was confirmed that the teaser of Animal will release on Ranbir's birthday, which falls on September 28.

The caption on T-Series' Instagram handle read, "He is elegant...He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th."

Animal was initially scheduled to release globally on August 11 along with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. However, due to pending post-production work, the makers shifted it to December 1. Issuing an official statement, director Sandeep shared, "I'm making this video for two reasons. One is that I'm going to explain why we aren't able to achieve the film release on August 11. Another one is here, and I'm going to announce the new release date. See, coming back to the topic of why we are able to release the film on August 11, the only reason is that it might sound like a generic answer, but the fact is that it is the only quality. See, I'm not going to explain to you how the post-production work has been delayed. So it might bore you. I'll cut it short. I'll give you one example. For example, there are seven songs in the film, and when seven songs are multiplied by five languages, they become 35 songs with different sets of lyrics and singers, so it's going to take a little more time than what I've actually put in for. I've lately realised this, or I wouldn't have released the pre-teaser. Thank you so much for the pre-teaser response. A few of them said that it is not and will not be in the film, but it will be in the film; it is a cutout of a film episode. Thank you so much for the response."

He added, "The most favourable date that we have found is December 1 this year. All I can promise you is that we will have the best quality on December 1. We'll come with the best quality in terms of video, audio, and everything. This is a big film, not just in terms of the star cast; it's also rich in content. It's a very emotional film. Aa jaiye theatre mein December 1, Ranbir Kapoor ka vishwaroop dekhne."

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.