Triptii Dimri: You go into comfort zone playing certain parts

Animal stands out in Triptii Dimri’s filmography in more ways than one. The Ranbir Kapoor-led action drama is in sharp contrast to her fiercely feminist tale Bulbbul (2020), and Qala (2022) that told the heartbreaking story of a woman battling guilt and depression. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial venture is also as mainstream as they come, unlike her past two OTT films. Now that Dimri has had a taste of mainstream offerings, she is seeking more of it. In 2024, she will be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, a romantic comedy opposite Vicky Kaushal, and the social comedy, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao.

The actor is admittedly nervous about how the audience will react to her in light-hearted entertainers after her intense offerings. “People have mostly seen me cry on screen. But now, I will make them laugh. You go into a comfort zone when you are playing certain kinds of characters. [Doing these two films] was not only exciting for me, but also challenging because I was doing something completely different from what I had got used to,” she smiles.

For now, she is basking in the glory of Animal’s monstrous success. While some feel that her role in the film should have been longer, Dimri has no qualms about the brief part. “I had no apprehensions because I understood my character was pivotal to the story. She is the turning point in the film. Even now, when I have earned a wider audience, I would still be open to taking up small parts as long as they impact the story,” she says. It’s a lesson she has learnt from her Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-star Kaushal. “I take inspiration from Vicky. He played smaller parts in the beginning, but he only looked at the character and its impact.”