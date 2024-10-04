Anita Dongre revealed that while she was growing up, Barbies weren’t available in India. Like many young girls, she played with small dolls, which became a big part of her childhood

Anita Dongre

In a groundbreaking Navratri special, Anita Dongre revealed an Indian Barbie. In a conversation with Vogue, Anita revealed that while she was growing up, Barbies weren’t available in India. Like many young girls, she played with small dolls, which became a big part of her childhood.

Anita Dongre launches Navratri 2024 special Barbie

She and her two sisters shared their dolls and spent hours acting out different scenarios, sparking endless imagination. Now, for Diwali, Dongre is partnering with Barbie to create their first limited-edition signature doll designed by an Indian designer.

Dongre revealed that she had only recently watched the Barbie movie and found it heartwarming, describing it as a lovely film. The idea for this collaboration started about eighteen months ago and marked her first time designing for a doll, especially for a brand as iconic as Mattel. For the launch, Dongre’s Barbie brings a touch of Disco Barbie to the house party vibe, dressed in a blue sleeveless coatee paired with a Moonlight Bloom lehenga featuring detailed dahlia, jasmine, and lotus patterns. Designing at this scale is a unique challenge, as every detail needs to be more precise and carefully crafted, giving the process a more personal feel.

Talking about the design, she said, “The print is very Indian. The coatee is inspired from Rajasthan.” Talking about why the Barbie is not dressed in a saree or a sharara, she explained, "It had to be about what young girls are wearing today. I wanted it to be very now, very global.”

