Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anne Marie calls Diljit Dosanjhs voice insane beautiful

Anne-Marie calls Diljit Dosanjh's voice 'insane, beautiful'

Updated on: 08 March,2023 01:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

English singer Anne-Marie, who collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for the track 'Peaches', has praised the Indian singer-actor and said that his "voice is just so insane and so beautiful"

Anne-Marie calls Diljit Dosanjh's voice 'insane, beautiful'

Pic/ Anne-Marie's Instagram


English singer Anne-Marie, who collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for the track 'Peaches', has praised the Indian singer-actor and said that his "voice is just so insane and so beautiful."

Anne-Marie made her debut in India last month as she performed at the Vh1 Supersonic. She brought the curtains down of the three day music festival. She she was excited about meeting "the beautiful people, the food, the culture."

Anne-Marie, who has been nominated for ten Brit Awards and has also received a nomination for a Billboard Music Award, wants to visit the country again and would like to go to Goa.

"I would love to come back and visit Goa - everyone said it's incredible."

She said that she "ate so much" during her maiden visit in the country.

"I had a mix of everything, I wanted to try as much as possible! Spicy, but incredible!" she added.


Also read: Not just Backstreet Boys, these international icons are coming to Mumbai this year



Anne and Diljit collaborated almost seven months ago for 'Peaches' and currently, it has over 1.4 million views on Youtube.

How did it happen?

"We met in London when he came over and it was so much fun. I loved him and I loved sharing our music with each other. His voice is just insane, just so beautiful."

Anne-Marie has churned out hits such as 'Rockabye Baby', 'Friends', 'Psycho' and '2012' among many others.

How does she see the coming of social media and music together? Does it give musicians an edge?

"I think every artist is different but it definitely can be an amazing and rewarding tool to bring you together with your fans. I try to be as honest and open in my music as I can be; it's like a diary to me so to get to see it connect with people first hand is the most special feeling in the world."


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

diljit dosanjh bollywood Entertainment News bollywood events

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK