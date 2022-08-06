Annu Kapoor: Didn’t even get my share of success

Annu Kapoor, who plays a key role in Crash Course, says he has remained a struggler despite proving his talent over 40-year run

A still from the show

'Crash Course', which dropped online yesterday, is centred on eight students who aspire to get into the country’s top engineering institute. Annu Kapoor plays a shrewd businessman wanting to gain complete control of the education business in Kota. “He is conniving and wants to run every institute. I would be mad to say no to such a good script,” says the actor of the Amazon Prime Video offering.

In his 40-plus-year career in Indian showbiz, the veteran actor, 66, has done it all — from television to movies, to OTT series. His resumé is dotted with memorable films like 'Tezaab' (1988), 'Darr' (1993) and 'Vicky Donor' (2012), as well as the ’90s game show, 'Antakshari'. However, looking back at his career, Kapoor believes he did not get his due in Hindi cinema. “[Even] after 40 long years in the film industry, every role is a challenge for me. Unfortunately, I am not one of those privileged people who got success easily. I didn’t even get my share of success, neither did things come easily to me. I am thankful to those who appreciate my work. But I am a struggler, and will remain one.”

Going forward, the actor asserts that he will only give his nod to significant roles, like the one in his latest release. He is happy that strong parts are coming his way. “I have done enough insignificant roles, proving my [worth] again and again as I stood next to some ham actors. I have been surviving with grace and honour. But now, either you give me my due, or get lost.”