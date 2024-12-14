Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anshuman Jha to share screen space with Australian actor Sarah Hopkins in Welcome to Agra

Anshuman Jha to share screen space with Australian actor Sarah Hopkins in Welcome to Agra

Updated on: 15 December,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Anshuman Jha to share screen space with Australian actor Sarah Hopkins in Welcome to Agra, centred on a British tourist and an Indian rickshaw driver

Anshuman Jha to share screen space with Australian actor Sarah Hopkins in Welcome to Agra

(From left) Sarah Hopkins, Anshuman Jha and Ashish Dubey

Listen to this article
Anshuman Jha to share screen space with Australian actor Sarah Hopkins in Welcome to Agra
x
00:00

The new year will bring a new love into actor Anshuman Jha’s life, albeit for the screens. Come January, the actor will begin shooting for Welcome to Agra, which is set in 2000 and explores the unusual love story between a cycle-rickshaw driver and a British tourist in Agra. Debutant director Ashish Dubey’s film sees Jha as the cycle-rickshaw driver, while Australian-British actor Sarah Hopkins has been roped in as the female lead.   


For Jha, Welcome to Agra was an easy yes as he feels that love stories have almost disappeared from Hindi cinema in the recent past. “As an audience, we haven’t had a quintessential love story like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge [1995] or Jab We Met [2007] in the past decade. This film has a rare story [set] before the times of social media and mobile phones. A rickshaw-wala and a British tourist falling in love is a novel concept. It’s a cross-cultural love story,” says the actor.


While Jha is currently shooting for Lakadbaggha 2, he will begin prepping for Welcome to Agra in the first week of January 2025. He is looking forward to working with Hopkins, who previously featured in The Proper Etiquette for Being Alone (2019). He says, “Sarah has lived and trained as an actor in Perth. It’s a great opportunity to work with an artiste from another land.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Anshuman Jha dilwale dulhania le jayenge bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK