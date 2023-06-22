Anshuman Jha on his character in ‘Lakadbaggha’: I believe in fighting for what’s right, just like Arjun

Anshuman Jha's 'Lakadbaggha' will premiere on ZEE5 on 30th June. He talks about his stance on animal cruelty, similarities between his personality and on-screen character and well as his thoughts on OTT platforms enabling artists to experiment with their craft

Anshuman Jha's 'Lakadbaggha' will premiere on ZEE5 on 30th June. In the film, Anshuman plays an animal vigilante who discovers an underground illegal animal trade cell and seeks justice. He talks about his stance on animal cruelty, similarities between his personality and on-screen character and well as his thoughts on OTT platforms enabling artists to experiment with their craft

Have you ever come across any real-life incident of animal cruelty and how did you deal with it?

Oh yes. Near Prithvi theatre in Juhu - I saw a security guard beating a dog on the street with a stick. I got off the car and questioned him how would he feel if I used that stick on him to which he responded 'How can you? That's a dog. It's okay to beat this thing. You can't beat a human.' It gave me such perspective that we as humans have this high headedness that we are superior. Not realizing we need to respect and co-exist. Else we are digging our grave. As is evident with climate change or the recent COVID pandemic where a tiny virus stopped the world. We need to reassess the self-importance we give to ourselves. We are part of nature and just because we can speak doesn't make us superior. In fact, that may be our biggest curse. Because the voiceless (animals, trees) communicate better than us.

Also, how close is your reel character to your real character?

Similar yet different. I am not a martial artist, Arjun Bakshi is. I am not particularly social but not as socially awkward as Arjun. I am a vegetarian; Arjun is a vegan. But the core values match. I believe in fighting for what’s right just like Arjun and I will do it till my time ends. In the movies, in life.

Do you think OTT is giving actors a larger playground to experiment with their craft? How has OTT changed things for you as an actor?

Oh, absolutely. It's a blessing. A different medium, therefore a different beast where the writing is the hero and therefore more nuanced characters. I, for example, played a serial killer in Abhay Season 1 on Zee5 & Ken Ghosh said it's one of my best. It allowed me to be in a negative space which no one thought of me before. Its allowing trained artists to showcase their skillsets. Vikrant Massey is a great example - one of the finest talents of our times who is showing us his range as opposed to being subjugated to supporting parts in films like Half Girlfriend - which also he nailed by the way - the craft has always been there. An actor will always shine, OTT is allowing us to shine brighter.