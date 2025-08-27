Music composer Anu Malik recently clarified that there is no conflict with his brothers Daboo Malik and Abu Malik, calling them his “jigar ke tukde” and expressed his love for their children.

Anu Malik recently discussed his relationship with his brothers, Daboo Malik and Abu Malik, putting to rest rumors of conflict within their famed musical family.

In a touching conversation with Instant Bollywood, Anu emphasized that love and connection have always been at the heart of their relationship.

He said, “Daboo Malik aur Abu Malik sirf mere bhai nahi hai woh mere jigar ke tukde hai. Aur jahan tak unke bachchon ka sawaal hai woh hamari jaan hai aur hamesha jaan rahenge.”

Anu's fondness clearly extends beyond his brothers to their offspring, which include well-known vocalists Amaal and Armaan Malik.

Anu also addressed the widespread belief that the Malik family is quick to anger. He smiled and explained, "Kisi ne bola ki unko gussa aata hai… toh maine kaha, bhai, humein gussa nahi aata." Yeh, Malik characteristic hai. Gussa muhabbat ka hota hai. Hum log ek the, ek hai, and ek rahenge. For him, what appears to be rage is actually a passionate method of expressing love, which is an integral component of their family identity.

However, their road has not always been straightforward, particularly on the professional front. Despite their deep personal relationship as sons of the late composer Sardar Malik, the brothers have had their fair share of rivalry.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal Malik, Daboo's son, revealed some details about this dynamic.

"When Daboo Malik and Anu Malik meet, they are inseparable. "They're like mad brothers," Amaal added, reflecting both the intimacy and the odd squabble. "But, in terms of professional dynamics and jealousy, Anu Malik can be a little aggressive. They've had professional disagreements."

Amaal also discussed how the rivalry impacted his father's career. "Anu Malik was quite competitive with my father. He wanted to prove that he was the best composer in his family and frequently attempted to sabotage my father's career. Every time my father got a movie, he would go and take his employment from the producers by offering to work for a low salary or even for nothing."

It serves as a reminder that, while the Malik family is bound together by love, their mutual love of music has also resulted in competitiveness – a complex but extremely human element to their narrative.