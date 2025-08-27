Breaking News
Palghar: Twelve dead as unauthorised building collapses in Virar
OBC quota can't be disturbed while granting reservation to Marathas: Maharashtra minister
Assam: Police seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore, 4 arrested in Puwamara
Jammu and Kashmir: BSF honours Constable Rajib Nunia, killed during border duty
PM Modi discusses Ukraine conflict, trade and technology with Finland President Alexander Stubb
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anu Malik reacts to his bond with Amaal and Armaan Mallik woh humari jaan hai aur hamesha

Anu Malik reacts to his bond with Amaal and Armaan Mallik: 'woh humari jaan hai aur hamesha..'

Updated on: 27 August,2025 06:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Music composer Anu Malik recently clarified that there is no conflict with his brothers Daboo Malik and Abu Malik, calling them his “jigar ke tukde” and expressed his love for their children.

Anu Malik reacts to his bond with Amaal and Armaan Mallik: 'woh humari jaan hai aur hamesha..'

Anu Malik, Amaal and Armaan Mallik

Listen to this article
Anu Malik reacts to his bond with Amaal and Armaan Mallik: 'woh humari jaan hai aur hamesha..'
x
00:00

Anu Malik recently discussed his relationship with his brothers, Daboo Malik and Abu Malik, putting to rest rumors of conflict within their famed musical family.

Anu Malik recently discussed his relationship with his brothers, Daboo Malik and Abu Malik, putting to rest rumors of conflict within their famed musical family.

In a touching conversation with Instant Bollywood, Anu emphasized that love and connection have always been at the heart of their relationship.



He said, “Daboo Malik aur Abu Malik sirf mere bhai nahi hai woh mere jigar ke tukde hai. Aur jahan tak unke bachchon ka sawaal hai woh hamari jaan hai aur hamesha jaan rahenge.”


Anu's fondness clearly extends beyond his brothers to their offspring, which include well-known vocalists Amaal and Armaan Malik.

Anu also addressed the widespread belief that the Malik family is quick to anger. He smiled and explained, "Kisi ne bola ki unko gussa aata hai… toh maine kaha, bhai, humein gussa nahi aata." Yeh, Malik characteristic hai. Gussa muhabbat ka hota hai. Hum log ek the, ek hai, and ek rahenge. For him, what appears to be rage is actually a passionate method of expressing love, which is an integral component of their family identity.

However, their road has not always been straightforward, particularly on the professional front. Despite their deep personal relationship as sons of the late composer Sardar Malik, the brothers have had their fair share of rivalry.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal Malik, Daboo's son, revealed some details about this dynamic.

"When Daboo Malik and Anu Malik meet, they are inseparable. "They're like mad brothers," Amaal added, reflecting both the intimacy and the odd squabble. "But, in terms of professional dynamics and jealousy, Anu Malik can be a little aggressive. They've had professional disagreements."

Amaal also discussed how the rivalry impacted his father's career. "Anu Malik was quite competitive with my father. He wanted to prove that he was the best composer in his family and frequently attempted to sabotage my father's career. Every time my father got a movie, he would go and take his employment from the producers by offering to work for a low salary or even for nothing."

It serves as a reminder that, while the Malik family is bound together by love, their mutual love of music has also resulted in competitiveness – a complex but extremely human element to their narrative.

     

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Amaal Malik armaan malik Bigg Boss 19 anu malik Bigg Boss bollywood Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK