Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anupam Kher shares heartwarming picture hugging Salman Khan Hum zyada bhale na milen par

Anupam Kher shares heartwarming picture hugging Salman Khan: 'Hum zyada bhale na milen, par…'

Updated on: 01 February,2025 10:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of himself hugging Salman and attached the pic with a beautiful song and a sweet caption

Anupam Kher shares heartwarming picture hugging Salman Khan: ‘Hum zyada bhale na milen, par…’

In Pic: Anupam Kher and Salman Khan

Anupam Kher shares heartwarming picture hugging Salman Khan: ‘Hum zyada bhale na milen, par…’
Anupam Kher and Salman Khan have both been in the industry for decades now, and while they have shared the screen, never before did we know they were this close as friends. Today, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of himself hugging Salman and attached the pic with a beautiful song and a sweet caption.



 
 
 
 
 
Anupam Kher's snap with Salman Khan

In the picture, we can see Salman and Anupam sharing a warm hug. In the snap, Anupam's back is facing the camera while Salman can be seen smiling brightly. While sharing the picture, Anupam wrote, "Salman aur main!! Hum zyada bhale na milen, par jab milte hain to salon ki dosti ki khushi chehre par saaf dikhai deti!! (Salman and I!! We may not meet often, but whenever we do, the joy of years of friendship is clearly visible on our faces!!)"

As soon as Anupam shared the picture, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "Love u Bhaijaan as always n love u too Sir." "Sir pranam Namaste 🙏 Feelings and mutual respect don’t need your presence; it's always your work and accolades that are important for the warmth and growth of a relationship," another commented. A third fan wrote, "Looks like he had genuinely greeted you after not seeing you for a long time. The honesty is captivating." "Ye world ka best therapist hai @anupampkher sir," one comment reads.

Anupam and Salman have worked in about 10 films together, including iconic ones like Maine Pyar Kiya, Karan Arjun, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Baghban, Chal Mere Bhai, and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha.

Anupam Kher at Maha Kumbh

Anupam Kher, who has a deep love for Indian traditions, reached the Maha Kumbh to take a dip in Sangam. While sharing the video on his Instagram he wrote  in Hindi, "महाकुंभ में गंगा स्नान करके जीवन सफल हुआ !! पहली बार उस स्थान पर पहुँच के मंत्र उच्चारण किए जहाँ माँ गंगा, जमुना जी और सरस्वती जी का संगम होता है! प्रार्थना करते करते अश्रु स्वयं ही आँखो से बहने लगे।संयोग देखिए! ऐसा ही ठीक एक साल पहले आज ही के दिन अयोध्या में प्राण प्रतिष्ठान के दिन हुआ था! सनातन धर्म की जय।" (Taking a holy dip in the Ganga at the Mahakumbh feels like a life fulfilled! For the first time, I reached the sacred spot where Maa Ganga, Yamuna Ji, and Saraswati Ji converge. As I recited mantras there, tears flowed from my eyes on their own during the prayers. What a coincidence! Exactly a year ago, on this very day, the same happened during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya! Glory to Sanatan Dharma.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

