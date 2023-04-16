Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor get emotional as they remember Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary

Anupam Kher organised a touching musical evening brimming with melodies and reminiscences in honour of his late close friend Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary

Anupam Kher's Instagram

To commemorate the birth anniversary of his dearly departed friend, Satish Kaushik, the renowned actor Anupam Kher organised a heartwarming musical night filled with melodies and nostalgia. The event was attended by a constellation of luminaries from the Indian entertainment industry, including Anil Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukherji, Shabana Azmi, and the versatile comedian Johnny Lever, among others.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and posted a beautiful video in the memory of Satish Kaushik, captioning it, "Yeh tay hai ki jinhen hum pyaar karte hai, un sabko humari zindagi se ek na ek din jaana hai. aur unka sthaan kabhi koi le he nahin sakta! Par hum unke yaaden taumr zinda rakh sakte hai, unke jeeye hue jeevan ke achchhaee ko yaad karake! Ye karna aasaan nahin hoga! ham hansenge, chhatapataayegen, royenge. udaas honge. Par shaayad dil ke kise kone mein kahi ek sukoon bhi mahsus ho sakta hai! Here are the glimpses of my friend #SatishKaushik’s 67th birthday celebrations with his friends, admirers and the loved ones!!" (in Hindi).

In a video, veteran actor Anupam Kher is seen talking about Satish Kaushik, sharing old memories with him. Various singers performed on stage, including Armaan Malik, Udit Narayan, Papon, Shankar Mahadevan, and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, in memory of late actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

Also, actor Anil Kapoor was seen dancing to the song ‘Hawa Hawai’ from the film ‘Mr. India'. In the film, Kaushik played a character named ‘Calender’ which was praised by everyone.

Neena Gupta, Subhash Ghai, Johnny Lever, Javed Akhtar, and other people from the Indian film industry also expressed their feelings, shared old memories and wished him ‘Happy Birthday’ on the stage, during the event.

Even they cut the cake on stage in the memory of late actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

The news of Kaushik's untimely demise on March 8, 2023, in Gurugram left the Bollywood industry and his fans in shock. His passing was met with an outpouring of grief from celebrities and fans alike, who remembered him for his incredible contributions to Indian cinema.