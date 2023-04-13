Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: Anupam Kher to celebrate day with 'music, love and laughter'

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share happy memories with late Satish Kaushik and said that he will be celebrating his birthday with his family and close friends

Anupam Kher with Satish Kaushik on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

On Thursday morning, actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram feed to share a birthday post for his late friend Satish Kaushik. The 'Mr India' star passed away on March 8 following a heart attack.

Anupam wrote in Hindi, "Mere pyare dost Satish Kaushik! Janamdin ki hardik subhkamnaye! Aaj Baisakhi wale din tum 67 barsh ke ho jate. Magar tumhare jeevan ke 48 barsho mujhe tumhara birthday manane ka soubhagya prapt hua."

Anupam continued, "Isliye maine faisla kiya hain ki aaj sham ko hum tumhara janamdin shandar tarike se manane ki koshish karenge! Sashi aur Vanshika ke saath wali seat khali hogi. Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter! #HappyBirthdaySatish #BestFriend"

Along with the note, Anupam also shared a reel which featured beautiful memories with Satish Kaushik. In one frame, Satish with his family joined Anupam's family. In another frame, the duo was joined by Anil Kapoor, or in another they were seen with Gulshan Grover. Anupam treated fans of the late actor with beautiful and happy moments of the actor.

A fan wrote on Anupam's post, "Ohhh this made me so emotional.. ...it's so true life ends but friendship never ends... May God give power to his family and close friends. Another one wrote, "What a beautiful ode!"

Satish Kaushik died on March 8 following a sudden cardiac arrest in New Delhi. Anupam Kher first broke the news of his demise on social media. Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, "Death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Since then, Anupam has posted several videos and notes in memory of his friend and shared how he is trying to heal from this loss and coming to terms with the reality. Actor Anil Kapoor who is best friends with both Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik had also mourned the demise of his good friend by sharing fond memories with him.

