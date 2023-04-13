Throwback Thursday: When Satish Kaushik revealed how Anil Kapoor helped him revive his career as a filmmaker

In a 2014 interview, the Bollywood filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who has since passed away, shared that his collaboration with Anil Kapoor taught him the significance of maintaining good relationships in the film industry over prioritising money or success

The sudden demise of the well-known personality, talented actor, and filmmaker Satish Kaushik has left the Bollywood industry in shock. On the very next day after the Holi festival, he passed away after experiencing discomfort during the Holi celebration in Delhi. He was being rushed to Fortis Hospital. Despite the efforts of the doctors to save him, he suffered a cardiac arrest and couldn't be saved. Satish Kaushik was known for his iconic role as ‘Calendar’ in the 1987 blockbuster film ‘Mr. India’.

In a 2014 Filmfare interview, the late filmmaker Satish Kaushik shared his valuable lesson on the significance of relationships over money or success, which he learned while working with Anil Kapoor. Despite their collaboration on two unsuccessful films, ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ and ‘Prem’, Satish Kaushik didn't hold any grudges as he realised the value of maintaining good relations in the film industry. He added that he didn't direct for a while, not because of any resentment but because he understood that Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor didn't have any personal motives against him.

Satish Kaushik spoke about how Anil Kapoor played a significant role in his career resurgence with the film ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. When producer D. Rama Naidu was remaking the South Indian hit film ‘Pavithra Bandham’ with Anil Kapoor and Kajol, Anil encouraged him to hire Satish Kaushik as the director, despite Naidu's initial reluctance.

Fortunately, the film was a big success, and it gave Satish Kaushik a fresh start in his career.

Satish Kaushik was recently seen in the comedy-drama series ‘Pop Kaun? He played the character of Dr. Kartar Singh (Kunal Kemmu’s father) in the series. The series stars Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon, Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Chunky Pandey, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The actor will also be playing a significant role in Salman Khan’s upcoming action-drama film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ which is all set to hit theatres on April 21, 2022.

Late actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik is deeply missed by all the Bollywood actors and his Die-hard fans.