Anupam Kher shared the news accompanied by a heartfelt video featuring his mother, seeking her blessings as he embarks on this new journey.

Anupam Kher Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Anupam Kher announces next directorial 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday x 00:00

National-Award-winning actor Anupam Kher turned 69 on March 7. To mark his birthday, the veteran actor announced his next directorial 'Tanvi The Great', under his banner Anupam Kher Studios. Taking to his social media platform, Anupam shared the news accompanied by a heartfelt video featuring his mother, seeking her blessings as he embarks on this new journey.

He wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay!”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher marked his acting debut with 'Saaransh'. He played the lead role of BV Pradhan, a 65-year-old man at the age of 28. Mahesh Bhatt directed the 1984 film. Kher was paired opposite Rohini Hattangadi. Rohini played the role of his wife in the movie. The story was about an elderly couple who come to terms with the loss of their son. The plot of the film was set in Mumbai. It also featured Soni Razdan, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, and Suhas Bhalekar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'. Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film. Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency' and 'Signature' in his kitty.

(With inputs from ANI)