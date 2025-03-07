Anupam Kher, a renowned actor and coach, has trained stars like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Kiara Advani. Ahead of his birthday, he prayed at Ganga Ghat.

Anupam Kher celebrates his birthday on 7th March

Anupam Kher is a renowned Indian actor and acting coach who has trained many aspiring actors in his career. Some of the actors who have trained under Anupam Kher are:

Hrithik Roshan – Hrithik Roshan was a student of Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares. He enrolled in the school in the late 1990s before making his debut in the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. He has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills.

Varun Dhawan – Varun Dhawan is a Bollywood actor who has acted in several commercially successful films. He is the son of well-known director David Dhawan and the brother of Rohit Dhawan. Varun also trained under Anupam Kher at his acting school, Actor Prepares.

Deepika Padukone – Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful and acclaimed actresses in Indian cinema. She is known for her versatile performances and has appeared in a range of films. She was a student at Actor Prepares. Deepika enrolled in Anupam Kher's acting school in 2006 after completing her undergraduate studies in Bangalore. Overall, her training at Actor Prepares helped prepare her for a successful career in the film industry.

Kiara Advani – Kiara Advani trained at Actor Prepares for several months before making her debut in the film Fugly in 2014. She is a rising star in the Indian film industry, with several successful films to her credit, including Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Laxmii. Kiara's training at Actor Prepares helped prepare her for a successful career in the film industry.

Ananya Panday – Ananya Panday is a young actress in the Indian film industry, known for her performances in Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Khaali Peeli. While her acting skills have been debated, her training at Actor Prepares would have given her a solid foundation in acting techniques and helped prepare her for a career in the film industry.

Anupam Kher offered prayers at Ganga Ghat with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher before his birthday and gave his fans a glimpse of it. On Thursday, Anupam shared a video on Instagram showing him offering prayers at Ganga Ghat with his mother and brother. He wrote, "Janamdin se ek din pehle maa Ganga ke aanchal me."