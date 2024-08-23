The collaboration between Kher and Glen is not entirely new, as the two actors previously worked together on the BBC drama 'Mrs Wilson'. Anupam announced the new addition to his film with a video

In an exciting development for cinema enthusiasts, veteran actor Anupam Kher has officially announced that Iain Glen, known for his role in 'Game of Thrones', will be starring in his upcoming film, 'Tanvi The Great'.

The announcement has been met with enthusiasm from both actors, marking a notable collaboration in the film industry.

Anupam Kher took to social media to share the news, posting a video in which they are seen talking and sharing excitement about the collaboration.

"Ladies and Gentlemen! Since our pic went viral from the sets of #TanviTheGreat yesterday, both #IainGlen and I decided to announce to the world about our collaboration for the film," Kher wrote in his post.

He further expressed his admiration for Glen, stating, "On a personal note, I feel delighted and privileged to have #Iain act in my directorial venture. I have been an admirer of his brilliance on stage and on screen and of course of #GameOfThrones!"

In response, Iain Glen praised Kher and expressed his joy at being part of the project. "Anupam is a very special man. It's impossible to spend any time with him without your view of the world being enriched," Glen remarked.

He also conveyed his excitement about his debut in Indian cinema, adding, "I'm so happy to be part of his film #TanviTheGreat. And my first time in India. A beautiful country with beautiful people."

The collaboration between Kher and Glen is not entirely new, as the two actors previously worked together on the BBC drama 'Mrs Wilson'.

Their reunion in 'Tanvi The Great' is highly anticipated, with the film promising to deliver a compelling cinematic experience.

'Tanvi The Great' will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on 'RRR'.

Additionally, the film's sound design will be handled by Resul Pookutty, an Academy Award winner recognised for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

The project is being directed and produced by Anupam Kher Studio.

