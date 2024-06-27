The two arrested accused confess that while they hid the cash in a safe space, they threw the print of Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara in a drain believing it was ‘worthless’

The nullah from where the ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara’ film negative reel was recovered

Listen to this article Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher’s rare reel found in nullah x 00:00

The precious negative reel of the film ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara’, which was stolen from actor Anupam Kher’s office in Andheri, was found in the nullah outside Jogeshwari railway station. The two accused, who are drug addicts, stole the reel and cash from Kher’s office and kept the money in a safe place. However, they discarded the reel in the nullah believing it held no value. Kher informed mid-day that the film reel is in police custody, and he will retrieve it through court proceedings. Police sources told mid-day that the film reel is secure and hasn’t been damaged.



Police said the film reel could be recovered as the nullah wasn’t flooded

ADVERTISEMENT

The two accused, Rafique Majid Shaikh, 35, and Mohammad Daler Raheem Khan, 30, have committed a series of break-ins, including at Anupam Kher’s office located in Anupam Building on Veera Desai Road (Andheri West). The police discovered the film reel inside the nullah next to Deewan Shopping Centre in Jogeshwari West.

According to police officials, the incident occurred between 9 pm on June 19 and 9.30 am on June 20 at Anupam Kher’s office in Andheri West. The actor’s employees found the door lock broken when they came in the morning and immediately informed Kher and the Amboli police.

During the investigation, the police reviewed CCTV footage and found that the accused used an auto-rickshaw to travel between locations after each break-in. In total, they committed around four break-ins in Andheri, D N Nagar, and Vile Parle areas. They stored the stolen cash in a safe place and used some of it to purchase drugs.



Anupam Kher’s office in Andheri West

Following the FIR filed by Kher, Amboli police began investigations and found that the same accused had committed break-ins in the D N Nagar area. They contacted the D N Nagar police and started a joint operation to trace the accused.

“The accused were unaware of the value of the film negative reel, which is quite precious. They purchased drugs and consumed them near the nullah near Deewan Shopping Centre. On June 21, we located and apprehended them near the nullah. We also recovered the film’s negative reel. It appeared to have been discarded like garbage in the nullah. Fortunately, there had been little rain, so the nullah was not flooded,” said an officer.

Speaking to mid-day, Kher said, “I cannot express how important this film’s negative reel is to me. It is an integral part of my life. I thank the Amboli and D N Nagar police for recovering it. I have not personally inspected the reel as it remains in police custody. I will retrieve it through legal procedures for the return of property.”