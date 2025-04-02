Anupam Kher: ‘I’ve lived life on my own terms’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher became emotional while announcing his next project, Tanvi: The Great. Kher got teary-eyed when he spoke about the film

Veteran actor Anupam Kher became emotional while announcing his next project, Tanvi: The Great. Kher, known for his powerful on-screen performances, was seen teary-eyed as he shared details about the film, reflecting on its personal significance and the journey it took to bring the project to life. On April 1, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him reflecting on his journey in the cinema. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Tanvi the Great—The Journey: My film #TanviTheGreat is ready! Time to slowly tell the world about film!”

In the video, the actor revealed that the film holds a special place in his heart for several reasons. Describing it as one of his greatest achievements, he emphasised that it is a project created with immense passion and dedication. In the video, Kher could be heard saying, “This year, while celebrating my birthday in Haridwar, one morning I was looking at the Ganga and reflecting on my life, thinking about my achievements. Of course, my achievements include doing 40-50 films, playing meaningful roles, and receiving the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, but I feel my greatest achievement is that I have lived my life on my own terms. I come from a very small town, and 43 years ago, I moved to Mumbai—half bald, but full of confidence. At 28, I was playing roles meant for 35-year-olds. People told me my career was over and that I would only get older roles, but I broke that typecasting myth. I believed that I would find strength in being myself.” With Tanvi: The Great, Kher will be returning to the director’s chair 22 years after his directorial debut, Om Jai Jagadish.

