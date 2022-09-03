Breaking News
Updated on: 03 September,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
During a recent media interaction, Kher spoke about working with Ranaut on the film, Emergency

Anupam Kher: Kangana would whisper suggestions in my ear

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is working with Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', has called her a “brilliant director” and shared how the two jammed on the sets of the film.


During a recent media interaction, Kher spoke about working with Ranaut on the film. The actor said, “I recently did a schedule with Kangana and she’s a brilliant director. She would whisper suggestions in my ear that would just leave me mesmerised.” To which Ranaut replied, “Always so kind and gracious.”

Emergency is her second directorial offering after the 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she played the titular role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Like in her first directed venture, she will essay the central character.

