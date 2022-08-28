Kangana Ranaut ropes in her acting guru Arvind Gaur for 'Emergency'

Breaking News
Gaur is a renowned name in the Delhi theatre circuit and the founder of Asmita, the group that has been the nursery of many actors

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently gearing up for her next directorial 'Emergency', recently shared that the film will star her acting guru Arvind Gaur in a cameo appearance. Kangana took to the story section of her Instagram as she shared pictures of herself with her guru. She wrote on the picture, "Today I have the great fortune of directing my acting guru @arvindgaur ji who mentored me at the age of 16, I requested sir for a cameo in my directorial Emergency and here he is with me."


Gaur is a renowned name in the Delhi theatre circuit and the founder of Asmita, the group that has been the nursery of many actors. The actress further mentioned, "@arvindgaur_ji is a great theatre director, directing the director today."


'Emergency', which is based on the dark chapter of Independent India's history when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a state of emergency in India for a 21-month period.

The film will see Kangana playing the role of Indira Gandhi and is her second directorial after the moderately successful film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

