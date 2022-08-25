Milind Soman to play 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Kangana, who will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, said that Sam Manekshaw was the hero of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971

Milind Soman/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Actor and supermodel Milind Soman has stepped into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw, the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war hero, for the upcoming film 'Emergency', directed by Kangana Ranaut. While Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry have already joined the film's cast, Milind now has been roped in to essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the War of 1971. Milind said: "I am happy to be working with Kangana. I have loved a lot of her work, especially Queen and Tanu Weds Manu. I am looking forward to working under her direction. Playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is a big honour and the greatest responsibility."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Also Read: Anupam Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

Kangana, who will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, said that Sam Manekshaw was the hero of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. She added that Milind Soman's overpowering screen presence and talent were ideal for the kind of actor we were looking for to play this important role. Kangana said: "Sam Manekshaw had clarity of vision, was a strong-headed individual and his relevance is huge in the film. The film showcases how two very strong-headed personalities, Mrs. Gandhi and Sam Maneskshaw, worked together to fight the war against Pakistan."

"This chapter of history intrigues me a lot as it delves into how things worked and panned out for them. We are privileged that Milind Sir will be playing this role. I hope this film does justice to his enormous talent and great screen presence."

'Emergency', as the title suggests, is all about the state of National Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.

Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 4 + 4 Submit Request