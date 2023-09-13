The central character, Chhota Bheem, is brought to life by the talented Yagya Bhasin, and Aashriya Mishra shines as Chutki. Surabhi Tiwari of 'Shagun' fame will be seen as Tuntun Mausi

Anupam Kher and Makarand Deshpande. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande to be seen in 'Chhota Bheem' x 00:00

Actors Anupam Kher and Makarand Deshpande are set to be seen in the upcoming live-action film 'Chhota Bheem' as one of the most loved characters from the children show steps out of the animated world and onto the big screen as a live action figure.

The announcement of the film was made in Mumbai on Tuesday, marking the occasion of 15 years of the animated series.

Anupam Kher will be seen taking on the role of Guru Shambhu, while Makarand Deshpande will portray Skandhi.

Other characters will be portrayed by actors Kabir Sajid who plays Kalia, Advik Jaiswal as Raju, Divyam and Daivik as Dholu-Bholu, Swarna Pandey as Indumathi and Sanjay Bishnoi playing Raja Indravarma.

Rajiv Chilaka, the producer and director expressed his excitement, stating, "Chhota Bheem is one of the most beloved characters in the world of animation. It was high time we brought him to life, and I am certain that children and the whole family everywhere will adore it. Our cast has done remarkable work on this film, and I can hardly wait to share it with you all."

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and written by Niraj Vikram, the film promises a captivating narrative with the music composed by Raghav Sachar, and the casting done by Mukesh Chhabra. The film's visual effects are supervised by Junaid Ullah.

The film is produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka under the banner Green Gold Studios with co-production by Srinivas Chilakalapudi and Bharath Laxmipati.

