Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anupam Kher on not having a child of his own After I hit 50 55 I started to feel the void

Updated on: 21 October,2024 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Veteran actor Anupam married Kirron Kher in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son, Sikandar Kher, in 1981. Sikandar took Anupam's surname after his mother remarried

Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Sikandar Kher Pic/AFP

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has played the quintessential onscreen father in popular films like ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, and ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, recently opened up about not having a child of his own. Anupam married Kirron Kher in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son, Sikandar Kher, in 1981. Sikandar, who is also an actor took on Anupam’s surname after his mother remarried. 


Anupam Kher on not having a child of his own


In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Anupam Kher opened up about missing out on the experience of having a child of his own. He shared, “I didn’t feel it that much before, but now sometimes I do feel like it. I think in the last seven-eight years. It's not like, I am not happy with Sikander, but I think it's a joy to see a child growing up. It's a joy to see bonding; this is an honest answer. I could have avoided answering this, but I don’t want to do that. But, it’s okay. It’s not a tragedy in my life. But, I sometimes feel it would have been a nice thing.”


Anupam Kher felt the void in his 50s

The versatile actor added, “All this while I was extremely busy working, but after I hit 50-55, I started to feel the void. It was mostly because Kirron became busy, and so did Sikander. I work with kids in my organisation: The Anupam Kher Foundation. We do a lot of work with children, and sometimes when I see my friends’ children and things like that… (I miss having children) but, it’s not a sense of loss.”

Anupam Kher’s work front 

Anupam Kher was last seen in 'The Signature', where he plays an elderly husband Arvind whose wife Ambika (Neena Kulkarni) is put on life support shortly after she falls sick. Directed by the acclaimed director Gajendra Ahire, 'The Signature' explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey. The film was released on ZEE5 on October 4, offering viewers a heartfelt narrative of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

