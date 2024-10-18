Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a video where he was seen talking to Govinda's brother, Kriti Kumar, in a park. In the video, Kriti gave an update on Govinda's condition

In Pic: Anupam Kher & Kriti Kumar

Listen to this article Anupam Kher shares Govinda’s health update: ‘He is progressing well’ x 00:00

Actor Govinda was recently discharged from the hospital after suffering a leg injury caused by accidentally hitting himself with his own bullet motorcycle. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited updates on his health. Now, Anupam Kher has provided a much-anticipated update about the 'Hero No. 1' star. Kher took to Instagram to share a video where he was seen talking to Govinda's brother, Kriti Kumar, in a park. In the video, Kriti gave an update on Govinda's condition. While sharing the post, Kher mentioned that he had met Kriti in the park, where he received a health update about his younger brother Govinda.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

While sharing a heartwarming video with Kriti Kumar, Anupam Kher wrote, "Encounter in the Park: I was so happy to meet #KirtiKumar ji after a long long time. Kirti ji directed one of my favourite films #Hatya. We spoke about many things including my friend and his younger brother #Govinda’s leg injury. Relieved to know that he is progressing well. We also spoke about time spent together, 90’s cinema and also importance of being kind in life. Nice to meet you my friend! See you soon with a film script! Jai Ho! #Memories #Kindness"

Govinda on the gun firing incident

Earlier while talking about the incident, Govinda shared, "Initially, I couldn’t believe it had happened. Thoda gehra lag gaya tha, jab laga tab vishwas nahi hua. Aisa laga ke yeh kya hua? (It was a deep wound, and I couldn’t believe it had happened. I thought, 'What just occurred?') I was getting ready to leave for the show... for Kolkata. It was in the morning, around 4:45-5 a.m. Woh giri aur chal padi (the revolver fell and misfired). I felt a jhatka (I was shocked) and when I saw... there was a fountain (of blood)."

"When we wake up in the morning, it feels like everything is fine. I usually stay relaxed and composed, and I didn't expect something like this to happen. I pray for everyone’s safety, wherever they may be. But let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious... Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Everything you need to know about Govinda’s accidental gunshot

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licensed revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee. The unfortunate incident occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 4:45 a.m. According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.