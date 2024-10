Actor Govinda shot himself in the leg with his own revolver accidentally, a Mumbai police officer confirmed

Govinda

Breaking: Govinda rushed to hospital after he accidentally shoots himself in the leg

Actor Govinda reportedly shot himself in the leg with his own revolver at around 4.45 am on Tuesday. According to an official of the Mumbai police, the actor and Shiv Sena leader accidentally shot himself with his own revolver. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

(This is a developing story)