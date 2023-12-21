Govinda turns 60: The actor began celebrations with his family late on Wednesday night with a quiet dinner followed by cake cutting with the media

Govinda. Pics/Yogen Shah

Govinda turns 60: Actor starts celebration with family, paparazzi and little fans; see pics

Govinda turns 60: The 'Hero No. 1' star turned 60 today. The actor who lit up the Hindi cinema screens with his dance moves and energetic performance and flamboyant costumes has been entertaining audiences for three decades. On Wednesday night, he rang in his birthday surrounded by his wife and kids.

The actor was seen in a black shirt and jacket paired with blue denims. He was seen with his wife Sunita and kids- Tina and Yashvardhan. He cut a cake in front of the paparazzi and was also seen feeding cake to the street kids who came to him to celebrate his birthday along with him. The actor also happily posed with his little fans.

Govinda was born on December 21, 1963 and his full name is Govinda Ahuja (also fondly called 'Chichi'). Both his parents Arun Kumar Ahuja and Nirmala Devi were actors. Govinda's father Arun was active in the Bollywood film industry in the 1940s and early 1950s appearing in over 20 films. Arun Kumar Ahuja was best known for acting in Mehboob Khan's 1940 film Aurat. Interestingly, Aurat was the predecessor of the Oscar-nominated 1957 remake Mother India.

Govinda made his Bollywood debut in 1986 with 'Ilzaam' and has worked in over 140 films. Known for his comic skills, the actor says there was a time when he was not good at doing romantic scenes in films. "I was not very good at romantic scenes. In my very first movie Ilzaam, there was a dance sequence where I was supposed to run and get close with my co-star Neelam but I could not do it. I started shivering and started feeling feverish. Our choreographer Saroj Khan noticed it and she asked me if I ever had a girlfriend. I said no. She smiled and said she would teach me how to romance on screen," recalled Govinda in one of his early interviews with mid-day.

Govinda has delivered several hits like 'Hero No 1', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Raja Babu', 'Saajan Chale Sasural' and 'Partner'. The actor had confessed that never imagined that he will become such a big star. "I never thought I would become so famous and people would shower their love and blessings. I hope this unconditional love continues. The actor is not a flop actor till the time he thinks he is finished. I have never been scared or felt I have failed. I don't turn back and whatever be the phase and time, I am still working and I will continue to do so," Govinda said.

As Govinda turns 60, here's wishing the star a Happy Birthday and lot more years of entertaining his fans.