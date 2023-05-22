Breaking News
Anupam Kher suffers hairline fracture on sets of 'Vijay 69', shares photo of injured arm

Updated on: 22 May,2023 01:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anupam Kher shared a post detailing his injury and also said that his arm was put in a sling by the same doctor who has treated Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan earlier

Anupam Kher suffers hairline fracture on sets of 'Vijay 69', shares photo of injured arm

Anupam Kher poses with his arm in a sling post injury. (Photo: Instagram)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said he has sustained a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming slice-of-life film Vijay 69. The upcoming OTT film from YRF Entertainment will be directed by Akshay Roy. It will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man (Kher) who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.


"You do a sports film and you don't get injured! How can this be possible? During the shooting of #Vijay69 yesterday, there was a serious injury in the shoulder. It is painful, but when the brother who put the sling on the shoulder said that he had decorated the shoulders of @iamsrk and @iHrithik with this sling, then, I don't know why, the feeling of pain subsided a bit! But by the way, if I cough a little hard, then a little scream definitely comes out of my mouth," Kher wrote alongside a photograph clicked after he underwent the treatment.



The actor added that the shooting will resume after a couple of days. His post received a lot of comments from colleagues who wished him a speedy recovery.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Vijay 69 will be produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan. 

