Anupam Kher suffers hairline fracture on sets of 'Vijay 69', shares photo of injured arm

Anupam Kher poses with his arm in a sling post injury. (Photo: Instagram)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said he has sustained a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming slice-of-life film Vijay 69. The upcoming OTT film from YRF Entertainment will be directed by Akshay Roy. It will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man (Kher) who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

"You do a sports film and you don't get injured! How can this be possible? During the shooting of #Vijay69 yesterday, there was a serious injury in the shoulder. It is painful, but when the brother who put the sling on the shoulder said that he had decorated the shoulders of @iamsrk and @iHrithik with this sling, then, I don't know why, the feeling of pain subsided a bit! But by the way, if I cough a little hard, then a little scream definitely comes out of my mouth," Kher wrote alongside a photograph clicked after he underwent the treatment.

The actor added that the shooting will resume after a couple of days. His post received a lot of comments from colleagues who wished him a speedy recovery.

Vijay 69 will be produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan.