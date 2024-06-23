Mumbai Police have caught two thieves involved in the robbery at Anupam Kher's Veera Desai office. The actor penned a thank-you note

In Pic: Anupam Kher

Listen to this article Anupam Kher thanks Mumbai Police for catching thieves who robbed his Veera Desai office within 48 hours x 00:00

Anupam Kher has put out a post thanking the Mumbai Police for catching both the thieves who robbed the actor’s Veera Desai Road office. It was two days ago when two thieves broke into Anupam Kher’s Mumbai office and robbed him. The thieves took the entire safe along with the negative of his film Maine Gandhi Ko Nai Mara. Soon after realizing the incident took place, Anupam’s team filed an FIR, and within 48 hours, the thieves were caught.

While sharing this happy news with his fans and well-wishers, Kher put out a post extending his heartfelt gratitude. He wrote, “My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the Mumbai Police for catching both the thieves who ransacked my office, stole my safe, and the negative of #MaineGandhiKoNaiMara. The fact that it was done within 48 hours speaks of their amazing efficiency!! Jai Ho! (Folded hands, heart eyes, and National Flag emojis)."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher captioned the post, “THANK YOU!! (Folded hands and heart eyes emojis) @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice." He also attached a photo showing the thieves standing with the cops in front of the police station.

Earlier, Anupam Kher had informed his followers about the robbery through a post. In his earlier post, he shared a video of his office and wrote, “Last night, in my Veera Desai Road office, two thieves broke into my office, breaking two doors and stealing the entire safe from the Accounts Department (which they probably couldn’t break open) along with the negative of a film produced by our company, which was in a box. Our office has filed an FIR, and the police have assured us that the thieves will be caught very soon because the CCTV footage shows them sitting in an auto-rickshaw with both items. May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my officers before the police arrived!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher has The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69, and a few other films in his kitty.