Sudhanshu Pandey; (right) Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey, who had, until now been essaying the role of Vanraj Shah in the popular serial, Anupamaa, will no longer return to the Rupali Ganguly-fronted show that also stars Gaurav Khanna. In an Instagram live session, Pandey, who has 2.2 million followers, shared, “For the last four years, I have been coming to your house every day via a daily soap, playing a character for which I have got love and resentment. With a heavy heart, I want to share that I am now no longer part of Anupamaa. I am thankful for all the love, respect, and support. I apologise for taking this sudden decision. I will play various new characters, and will not bore you with one role. Please keep supporting me,” he shared. Only a month ago, Pandey had confirmed his return to the music band, Band of Boys, best remembered for their 2000s songs, including Meri neend.

A valid fear, though

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a video of comedian Jamie Lever imitating her, and revealed that she fears one day the latter will “reach” her bank account too. Calling Jamie—Johnny Lever’s daughter, who has won immense acclaim for her ability to mimic artistes, including Khan—the “sexiest version of me”, Khan said, “I’m scared she’ll voice-activate my bank account soon.” Jamie made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Back in Ladakh

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said he is in Ladakh to shoot for a “special film”. Akhtar, who previously shot for his movies, Lakshya (2004) and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) in the mountainous region, shared the update online. “Details to be revealed soon. Watch this space,” he added while sharing an image from the location. While Lakshya—set during the 1999 Kargil War—was his second directorial venture, he played the role of late Milkha Singh in the iconic sprinter’s biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Salman’s message to people

Advocating for the welfare of the environment, Salman Khan encouraged people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi using eco-friendly measures. Khan joined hands with Divjay Foundation for the initiative, Bacche Bole Morya, to impress upon the need for cleanliness during the festive season. “Eco-friendly Ganesha has been coming to our house for a very long time. Until there is purity in the festival, you can’t celebrate [it]. After the visarjan, some idols’ heads, trunks, and legs are scattered everywhere, and some people step on [them]. I won’t throw garbage and won’t let others throw garbage,” Khan told the reporters.

Long overdue?

Composer duo Sachin-Jigar are set to make their TV debut with the new season of the reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. “We’re foraying into new grounds with reality TV and couldn’t have asked for a better show for our debut. Alongside us, there’s a whole new panel of mentors who are going to be seen on the show for the first time. As mentors, we’re excited to identify the unique strengths and skill sets of each contestant so that we can help them grow to their fullest potential,” they said in a joint statement. The duo has been responsible for several successful soundtracks in the last few years, including Stree 2.

Turning red

Actor Karan Wahi expressed his anger against the management of the gym he frequents, and cited to his 3.3 million social media followers that the owner is “sh*t”. Sharing a picture of his Andheri gym, he wrote, “I go to this gym. Good machines, worst management. If you plan to join it, please keep these things in mind. #OneAbove.” Wahi is best known for his roles as Ranveer in the teen drama series Remix, and Dr Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show Dill Mill Gayye. He is currently seen as Virat in the legal drama Raisinghani VS Raisinghani.

PeeCee’s daughter on Insta

After bidding adieu to Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas headed straight back to her daughter Malti Marie, and opened an Instagram account for her. Chopra shared her baby’s handle on her own story. The account, however, is currently private. Jonas, who shares Marie with husband Nick Jonas, was in India for her brother’s engagement. She had previously shared pictures and videos from the ceremony. On the work front, the actor will be seen in the second season of her spy-thriller streaming show, Citadel, expected to be helmed by Joe Russo.