Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's 23-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, tied the knot with American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire on Wednesday. Now, as Anurag sent his piece of heart with Shane, he took to Instagram and dropped a cute post for his little princess. The actor shared a carousel of images of him performing several rituals and attached it with a heartfelt caption.

Anurag Kashyap's emotional post for daughter Aaliyah

While sharing the pictures, the ace filmmaker wrote, "Ye bhi gayi... @shanegregoire my Silly, take care of her. And I will get back to my stubborn self. Thank you @artb and @rheadewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you, everyone, for coming." The first picture in the series shows Anurag cleaning his daughter’s feet as she sits on the chair with her now-husband Shane. The next picture is a close-up shot of the same ritual. In the third picture, he is seen sharing a smile with his ex-wife, Aarti Bajaj, as they sit on the stage. The last picture shows Anurag giving some money on a paan leaf as part of the ritual.

Anurag Kashyap got emotional at his daughter's vidaai

A video of Anurag getting emotional during his daughter's vidaai ceremony has gone viral. In the video shared by the paparazzi, Anurag can be seen telling the shutterbugs, “Dikh nahi raha shakal par ro raha hoon main (You can’t tell by my face, but I am crying).”

For her wedding, Aaliyah wore an embellished lilac lehenga, while Shane kept it classy in beige. The two also got emotional as they embraced each other after Aaliyah walked down the aisle, accompanied by her bridesmaids, which included actress Khushi Kapoor. Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023.

For the unversed, the Gangs of Wasseypur director shares his daughter Aaliyah with his ex-wife and Indian film editor Aarti Bajaj. The duo married in 1997 and divorced in 2009. Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel.