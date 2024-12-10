In a video that surfaced on social media, Anurag Kashyap can be seen getting emotional as he dances with his daughter Aaliyah while holding a drink in his hand

Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire, Anurag Kashyap Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Anurag Kashyap gets emotional as he dances with daughter Aaliyah at her mehndi ceremony - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Shane Gregoire. The couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony, and cocktail night, followed by a mehndi and sangeet ceremony which took place today in Mumbai. A video from the same, shows Anurag dancing his heart out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Anurag Kashyap’s emotional dance with daughter Aaliyah

In a video that surfaced on social media, Anurag Kashyap can be seen getting emotional as he dances with his baby girl while holding a drink in his hand. The clip also shows the father of the bride dancing to the dhol beats with Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

For their special day, Aaliyah and Shane opted for green-hued ethnic ensembles. Anurag also wore a stunning traditional outfit. Aaliyah wore a lehenga, while her father and boyfriend opted for stylish kurta-pajama sets.

Aaliyah opted for a green lehenga along with an embroidered potli bag, a choker necklace, green bangles, gold bracelets, a maang tika, and earrings to complete the ensemble. Shane wore a bandhgala jacket, a kurta, and matching pajama pants.

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023.

Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

The ace filmmaker will be acting in Aashiq Abu's Malayalam film ‘Rifle Club’. He will play the role of a father to famous rapper Hanumankind. ‘Rifle Club’ also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad.

Kashyap's latest offering as a director was 'Kennedy', which was released in 2023 starring Sunny Leone. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Kashyap, who is known for films like 'Gulaal', 'Dev.D', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', among others earlier admitted he would never cast himself in any project. However, he did some impactful roles in 2024 with the web series ‘Bad Cop’ and the Tamil action thriller ‘Maharaja’.