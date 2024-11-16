Aaliyah Kashyap’s bachelorette: Khushi Kapoor shared a series of pictures, and the snaps are making us want to party hard. These pictures prove that the girls are having the time of their lives in Thailand

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is all set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend and fiance Shane Gregoire soon. The couple got engaged last year, and now she is enjoying her bachelorette party with her besties, including Khushi Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali, and others, in Thailand. Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah shared a series of pictures, and the snaps are making us want to party hard. These pictures prove that the girls are having the time of their lives in Thailand.

Khushi Kapoor shares pictures

In the series of pictures Khushi shared on Instagram, the bride-to-be, Aaliyah, was seen beaming as her girl gang ensured she had the best bachelorette. Another picture shows the entire gang posing against a beautiful backdrop, wearing stunning bikinis. One picture features Khushi posing in a pink bikini in front of a gorgeous sunset background. Another image in the carousel has a "No boys allowed" tag on the wall. The final slide is a short video clip of the happy girls.

Aaliyah Kashyap shares bachelorette pics

Not just Khushi, Aaliyah Kashyap also dropped a series of pictures. One story showcases the amazing and mouth-watering food they enjoyed, while another highlights cute props, including glasses, hairbands, and a "Dulhan" sash. The third picture captures beautiful old memories of the girls, and another shows her girl gang surprising her by decorating her room.

Aaliyah Kashyap & Shane Gregoire wedding

Reportedly, Aaliyah and Shane are planning a winter wedding. If a Filmfare report is to be believed, the couple will tie the knot on December 11. They are planning to get married at the Bombay Club in Mahalakshmi Race Course, Mumbai. A few days ago, the bride-to-be was snapped with her mother, reportedly heading for a bridal facial. In a video, Aaliyah shared that she plans to get two facials—one a month before the wedding and the other closer to the big day.

Aaliyah Kashyap & Shane Gregoire engagement

Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in May 2023. She announced the news to her fans through an Instagram post. "Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate, and now my FIANCE! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always, Fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)," she wrote in her post.