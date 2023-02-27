Breaking News
Mumbai: Repair work for 348 km roads will start in April, says BMC
Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help
Gang of quacks runs amok in Mumbai cancer hospitals
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anurag Kashyap Being independent only way you cant be bought out

Anurag Kashyap: Being independent only way you can’t be bought out

Updated on: 27 February,2023 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Kashyap, who recently helmed Almost Pyaar, on how RGV’s advice shaped his filmmaking ethos

Anurag Kashyap: Being independent only way you can’t be bought out

Ram Gopal Varma and Anurag Kashyap


In his 25-year career, Anurag Kashyap has perhaps made more movies than money. His last release, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, may not have made any impact at the box office, but the filmmaker can take solace in the fact that he remained true to the subject he wanted to explore. The director reveals that his approach to the movie business — where the joy of telling important stories far outweighs its commercial returns — dates back to a remark made by his mentor-filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. 


Kashyap recollects, “Somebody was buying a house after Satya [1998] had released, and Ramu said, ‘One film has become a success, and he is buying a house. His EMIs will now dictate all his future decisions.’ And that happened! I stayed in a rented house. When I kept my cost low, nobody could dictate to me what films to make. Being independent is the only way you can’t be bought out.” 



In an industry where creative freedom is often compromised in the face of commercial pressure, Kashyap has stuck to his beliefs, making movies that speak to him. “I never did a job because I didn’t want anyone to tell me what to do. If my purpose was to earn money, I would have earned a lot today. But I am happy because I am getting to do what I love.”


Also Read: Exclusive video! Anurag Kashyap: The man with the strongest spine Shah Rukh Khan has spoken with 'Pathaan'

ram gopal varma anurag kashyap Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK