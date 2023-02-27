Anurag Kashyap: Being independent only way you can’t be bought out

Kashyap, who recently helmed Almost Pyaar, on how RGV’s advice shaped his filmmaking ethos

Ram Gopal Varma and Anurag Kashyap

In his 25-year career, Anurag Kashyap has perhaps made more movies than money. His last release, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, may not have made any impact at the box office, but the filmmaker can take solace in the fact that he remained true to the subject he wanted to explore. The director reveals that his approach to the movie business — where the joy of telling important stories far outweighs its commercial returns — dates back to a remark made by his mentor-filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Kashyap recollects, “Somebody was buying a house after Satya [1998] had released, and Ramu said, ‘One film has become a success, and he is buying a house. His EMIs will now dictate all his future decisions.’ And that happened! I stayed in a rented house. When I kept my cost low, nobody could dictate to me what films to make. Being independent is the only way you can’t be bought out.”

In an industry where creative freedom is often compromised in the face of commercial pressure, Kashyap has stuck to his beliefs, making movies that speak to him. “I never did a job because I didn’t want anyone to tell me what to do. If my purpose was to earn money, I would have earned a lot today. But I am happy because I am getting to do what I love.”

