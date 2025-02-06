Anurag Kashyap confessed to crying for days after watching his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap walk down the aisle, which led to him putting a break on the alcohol as well

Anurag Kashyap Pic/Instagram

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who was seen getting emotional at his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding with Shane Gregoire, opened up on feeling overwhelmed after the nuptials, to the extent that he wanted to leave. The movie maverick also confessed to crying for days after watching his baby girl walk down the aisle, which led to him putting a break on the alcohol as well.

Anurag Kashyap wanted to leave Aaliyah’s wedding midway

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag shared, “At my daughter’s wedding, after the varmala and havan was done, I couldn’t handle it. I was so overwhelmed and emotional, I wanted to leave the wedding, even before the reception began. And I was going out but he stopped me. He took me out, we went for a long walk and then we came back.”

Aaliyah and Shane got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. It was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.

Anurag Kashyap cried for 10 days

He further stated, “I had the same feeling when my daughter was born. I don’t know why I cried so much, but I cried. Same thing at her wedding. I think I cried non-stop for 10 days. I don’t know why and in front of random people. Suddenly, I stopped drinking, I stopped crying, everything just stopped. I think this was a big catharsis for me, which went on for 10 days.”

Anurag Kashyap's work front

The ace filmmaker was seen acting in Aashiq Abu's Malayalam film ‘Rifle Club’. He played the role of a father to famous rapper Hanumankind. ‘Rifle Club’ also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad.

Kashyap's latest offering as a director was 'Kennedy', which was released in 2023 starring Sunny Leone. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Kashyap, who is known for films like 'Gulaal', 'Dev.D', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', among others earlier admitted he would never cast himself in any project. However, he did some impactful roles in 2024 with the web series ‘Bad Cop’ and the Tamil action thriller ‘Maharaja’.