Anurag Kashyap at daughter Aaliyah's wedding Pic/Instagram

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap married Shane Gregoire earlier this month in a grand yet intimate wedding. After mentioning on his baby girl’s podcast that the wedding cost was equivalent to his low-budget movies, Anurag recently revealed that he took up acting jobs for the same since an Indie filmmaker like him can’t afford a fancy wedding as seen in the pictures and videos.

Anurag Kashyap will not make films in 2025

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag Kashyap opened up on his plans for 2025 and they’re more about self-love. He said, “Next year I'm not going to make a film. I'm just going to relax and rejuvenate, and watch films. This year was for making films and lots of acting. I had to get my daughter married. For an Indie filmmaker to do that kind of a wedding. Now my daughter's married. I'm more calm and I will now feed my soul.”

Aaliyah Kashyap married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple looked radiant as they exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends. Anurag shared stunning pictures from the wedding on Instagram, captioning them: "Ye bhi gayi .. @shanegregoire my Silly take care of her. And I will get back to my stubborn self. Thank you @artb and @rheadewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you everyone for coming."

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023. Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

The ace filmmaker will be acting in Aashiq Abu's Malayalam film ‘Rifle Club’. He will play the role of a father to famous rapper Hanumankind. ‘Rifle Club’ also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad.

Kashyap's latest offering as a director was 'Kennedy', which was released in 2023 starring Sunny Leone. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Kashyap, who is known for films like 'Gulaal', 'Dev.D', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', among others earlier admitted he would never cast himself in any project. However, he did some impactful roles in 2024 with the web series ‘Bad Cop’ and the Tamil action thriller ‘Maharaja’.