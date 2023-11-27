Breaking News
Weekend showers cool Mumbai down
Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment
Mumbai: Cop delivers instant justice to man who slapped her child
Mumbai: Nair hospital to finally get CT scan machine in 2024
Vasai residents uncover administrator’s fake degree, misconduct & abuse of power
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anurag Kashyap drops picture with Mads Mikkelsen

Anurag Kashyap drops picture with Mads Mikkelsen

Updated on: 27 November,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the picture, both can be seen holding cigars. Mads wore a white shirt with a black coat and trousers, while Anurag wore an all-black jacket and trousers

Anurag Kashyap drops picture with Mads Mikkelsen

Picture Courtesy/Anurag Kashyap's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Anurag Kashyap drops picture with Mads Mikkelsen
x
00:00

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap met Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen at the Marrakech International Film Festival.


On Sunday, he shared a picture of himself with Mads on Instagram. Along with the picture he wrote, "Sharing a rolled up golden Virginia with @theofficialmads at @marrakechfilmfestival . The most ... amazing human being and a brilliant actor and so so much more .. stories that I will tell for life to my people. So much beautiful time spent drinking, talking and just hanging out."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)


In the picture, both can be seen holding cigars. Mads wore a white shirt with a black coat and trousers, while Anurag wore an all-black jacket and trousers.

Notably, Anurag Kashyap's next directorial project is 'Kennedy.' It stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

The film's triumphant journey traversed continents, captivating audiences worldwide. From its enthralling premiere at the illustrious 2023 Cannes Film Festival to the enchanting showcases at the Sydney Film Festival and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, 'Kennedy' roused ardent adoration.

Kashyap recently acted in the criminal drama Haddi with Nawazuddin. The film, directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, was released on OTT on September 7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anurag kashyap bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK