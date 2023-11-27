Anurag Kashyap drops picture with Mads Mikkelsen

In the picture, both can be seen holding cigars. Mads wore a white shirt with a black coat and trousers, while Anurag wore an all-black jacket and trousers

Picture Courtesy/Anurag Kashyap's Instagram account

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap met Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen at the Marrakech International Film Festival.

On Sunday, he shared a picture of himself with Mads on Instagram. Along with the picture he wrote, "Sharing a rolled up golden Virginia with @theofficialmads at @marrakechfilmfestival . The most ... amazing human being and a brilliant actor and so so much more .. stories that I will tell for life to my people. So much beautiful time spent drinking, talking and just hanging out."

In the picture, both can be seen holding cigars. Mads wore a white shirt with a black coat and trousers, while Anurag wore an all-black jacket and trousers.

Notably, Anurag Kashyap's next directorial project is 'Kennedy.' It stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

The film's triumphant journey traversed continents, captivating audiences worldwide. From its enthralling premiere at the illustrious 2023 Cannes Film Festival to the enchanting showcases at the Sydney Film Festival and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, 'Kennedy' roused ardent adoration.

Kashyap recently acted in the criminal drama Haddi with Nawazuddin. The film, directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, was released on OTT on September 7.

